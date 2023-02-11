Bulgarian Air Force’s latest flight to earthquake-hit Türkiye transports humanitarian aid, rescuers

Two Bulgarian Air Force Spartan military transport aircraft departed from Sofia on February 11 for earthquake-hit Türkiye, on a mission to deliver humanitarian aid and Sofia municipality rescue personnel.

This is the sixth flight by the Air Force as part of aid to Türkiye after devastating earthquakes hit that country and Syria on February 6.

The February 11 flight will rotate Bulgarian teams involved in rescue operations in Türkiye, a Defence Ministry statement said.

The humanitarian aid aboard, from the Bulgarian Red Cross donation campaign in response to the earthquakes, includes blankets, pillows and bedding sets for 1000 people, as well as warm clothes and hygiene materials.

“Time is of the essence and we should be proud that as a nation we were able to provide timely assistance,” Defence Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov said.

“We should be proud of our rescuers and medics, our airmen and ground staff. With the fact that the institutions can work together and help our neighbour,” Eftimov said.



(Photo: Ministry of Defence)

