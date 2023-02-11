We Continue the Change, Democratic Bulgaria to stand together in April early elections

The Kiril Petkov-Assen Vassilev We Continue the Change (WCC) party and the Democratic Bulgaria coalition will stand together in Bulgaria’s April 2 2023 early parliamentary elections, they confirmed in a statement posted on their websites on February 10.

In Bulgaria’s previous early parliamentary elections, on October 2 2022, WCC got 20.2 per cent of the vote, making it the second-largest parliamentary group, and Democratic Bulgaria 7.5 per cent of the vote, putting it in sixth place among the seven parliamentary groups.

Ahead of the October elections, WCC declined overtures to stand together with Democratic Bulgaria.

The statement posted by WCC and Democratic Bulgaria said that they would be “Together for Bulgaria with a high, European standard of living and a fair society”.

“A Bulgaria of free and equal citizens who are proud of their past, happy in the present and calm about the future. The road is uneven, together we can walk it easier and achieve our dream of a dignified and prosperous Bulgaria,” the statement said.

It is possible that WCC and Democratic Bulgaria will also stand together in Bulgaria’s mayoral and municipal elections scheduled to be held in autumn 2023, Democratic Bulgaria co-leader Atanas Atanassov told Bulgarian National Television on February 10.

Ivailo Mirchev of Democratic Bulgaria told Bulgarian National Television said that the two would stand together under the name “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria”. This would be registered with the Central Election Commission, he said.

Bulgaria’s April 2023 early parliamentary elections will be the fifth time in three years that Bulgarians elect a legislature.

In the November 2021 elections, WCC got 25.2 per cent of the vote, making it the largest parliamentary group.

WCC went on to form a quadripartite governing coalition, with Petkov as Prime Minister, and with the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Democratic Bulgaria and Slavi Trifonov’s ITN as its partners.

That government fell after ITN defected from the coalition and motion of no confidence in the government was passed in Parliament.

