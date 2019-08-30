Polish Institute in Sofia to screen Battle of Britain film to mark 80th anniversary of start of Second World War

Share this: Facebook

The Polish Institute in Sofia is to screen the 2018 film Squadron 303 on September 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of the Second World War.

Directed by Denis Delic and Art Borowiec, Squadron 303 narrates the story of one of 16 Polish squadrons that flew with the Royal Air Force during the Second World War.

Flying Hurricanes, the Polish pilots were the highest-scoring of any flying that type of aircraft during the Battle of Britain.

Formed in 1940, it was disbanded in 1946 after the end of the war.

“Had it not been for the magnificent material contributed by the Polish squadrons and their unsurpassed gallantry,” wrote Air Chief Marshal Sir Hugh Dowding, head of the RAF Fighter Command, “I hesitate to say that the outcome of the Battle (of Britain) would have been the same”.

The screening of the film, which has a 95-minute running time, is at 6pm at the Polish Institute in Sofia, address 12 Besletz Street, and admission is free.

