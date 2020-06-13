Covid-19: Bulgarian prosecutors investigating infected doctor who refused to name contact persons

Share this: Facebook

Prosecutors are investigating a doctor from Sofia’s Pirogov emergency hospital who went on leave to her home town of Kurdzhali and who, after testing positive for new coronavirus, allegedly declined to disclose the names of people with whom she had been in contact.

Contact people have been identified and tests were continuing on June 13.

Of the 120 samples taken on June 12, two were positive.

One of these positive cases was a woman employed at a sewing workshop in the village of Chernoochene. All other staff at the workshop were tested, and the results were negative. Work at the workshop was suspended for it to be disinfected.

A 74-year-old woman with whom the doctor was in contact in hospital has died, Bulgarian National Television said on June 13.

Reports said that the doctor had been in contact with a large number of people during the two weeks she had been in Kurdzhali. If found guilty on charges of violating the law on containing the spread of the virus, she will face a maximum penalty of a fine of 50 000 leva (about 25 564 euro) and imprisonment.

In a separate case, the Kite Gradina campsite near Sozopol on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast was disinfected on Friday after a 41-year-old man from Sofia, now in hospital in serious condition with Covid-19, spent almost a week in his caravan there.

The man went to the campsite from the Bulgarian capital city after feeling ill.

Disinfection of the campsite will continue for seven consecutive days.

Bulgarian National Television reported that the management of the campsite said that it was not possible to check all arriving holidaymakers for symptoms.

“After all, the summer season is starting and you can’t check 1000 people, who come from all over the place. This is an open space, people can come in from anywhere,” campsite manager Dimitar Dimitrov told BNT.



