Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases rise to 1303, death toll 172

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria to date is 3191, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus, according to data posted by the national information system on June 13.

The number of active cases has increased in the past 24 hours from 1230 to 1303.

Of the 2642 samples tested in the past 24 hours, a total of 105 proved positive. To date, 101 102 PCR tests have been done.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest number is in the district of Stara Zagora, 22, followed by the city of Sofia 17, and the Pazardzhik and Shoumen districts, 12 each.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad one, Vratsa one, Gabrovo two, Dobrich one, Kurdzhali two, Kyustendil one, Pleven three, Plovdiv three, Razgrad one, Sliven seven, Smolyan eight, Sofia district nine, Turgovishte two and Haskovo one.

A total of 1716 people have recovered, an increase of 28 in the past 24 hours.

There are 215 patients in hospital, 15 of them in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive to date is 317, with six new cases in the past 24 hours, five of them doctors and one a paramedic.

The death toll among people who have tested positive for Covid-19 has risen by four in the past 24 hours to 172. Those who died were a 46-year-old man with pneumonia, a 78-year-old man with diabetes and heart disease, a 68-year-old man with diabetes, and a 78-year-old woman who had no other illnesses.



