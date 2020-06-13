Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Health Minister issues new order on mandatory quarantine

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev has issued a new order on mandatory quarantine for people arriving from a number of countries, the order taking effect as of June 15.

From that date, everyone arriving in Bulgaria from Sweden, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, the Netherlands, and all countries that are not members of the European Union, with the exception of Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, must go into mandatory 14-day quarantine, either at a home or other accommodation.

The same order lifts, from that date, mandatory 14-day quarantine for people arriving in Bulgaria from Ireland, Spain, Malta and Italy.

The quarantine order does not apply to those transiting through Bulgaria, who must guarantee that they are leaving the country immediately.

The quarantine requirement does not apply to Bulgarian citizens or EU/EEA if they are travelling for humanitarian reasons or reasons of investment.

It also does not apply to lorry drivers or bus drivers on international transport, ship crew members, medical and science specialists, workers engaged in deliveries of medical supplies and PPE, diplomats and cross-border workers, irrespective of their citizenship.

(Photo: Phillip Bramble/sxc.hu)

