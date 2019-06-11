‘Days of Africa’ festival in Bulgaria’s Bourgas in June 2019

Share this: Facebook

The second “Days of Africa in Burgas” festival is to be held in the Bulgarian southern Black Sea city from June 18 to 25, presenting a series of events featuring African and Bulgarian artists.

This year’s highlights of the festival programme include the African Dance and Percussion Workshop, which will be held from June 18th to June 24th at the Youth Cultural Centre and the Marine Casino.

The festival also includes a beach Afro party with a drum circle, an Afro Bazaar and a joint music and dance project by artists from Senegal and Bulgaria.

The programme:

June 18, at the Youth Cultural Centre:

5pm to 6pm: Afro Dances for children up to 12 years old.

6pm to 7pm: Jambe Workshop with Sammy Kouyate (Guinea)

7pm to 8.30pm: African Dances with Yama and Fatou, Damballah Dance Company (Senegal)

June 19 and 20: Youth Cultural Centre/Sea Casino cultural centre terrace: The same programme as above.

June 21, location to be announced:

6pm to 7pm: Jambe Workshop with Sammy Kouyate (Guinea)

7pm to 8.30pm: African Dances with Yama and Fatou, Damballah Dance Company (Senegal)

June 22, Youth Cultural Centre

10am to 11am: Jambe Workshop with Sammy Kouyate (Guinea)

11am to 12.30pm: African Dances with Yama and Fatou, Damballah Dance Company (Senegal)

From 8.30pm, location to be announced, Beach Afro Party and Drum Circle.

June 24, Youth Cultural Centre/Sea Casino cultural centre terrace:

5pm to 6pm: Afro Dances for children up to 12 years old.

6pm to 7pm: Jambe Workshop with Sammy Kouyate (Guinea)

7pm to 8.30pm: African Dances with Yama and Fatou, Damballah Dance Company (Senegal)

June 25:

6pm to 7pm: Drum Circles

7.30pm to 9pm: Afro Concert with Damballah Dance Company, Sammy Koyate, Dune Dance School (Bourgas) Asen Haydoutov (Bourgas) Maria Kosa (Sofia).

