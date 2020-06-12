Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Health Minister issues new order on masks

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev has issued an order that takes effect as of June 15 regarding the wearing of protective masks, the Health Ministry said.

Everyone, when on public transport, in pharmacies and medical establishments, is obliged to wear a protective face mask for single or repeated use or another means covering the nose and mouth, including towel, scarf or facial shield.

In all other indoor public places, as well as in all open ones where physical distance cannot be ensured, the wearing of a protective mask is “highly recommended”.

This effectively removes the order to wear masks in supermarkets, as of that date.

Previously-announced rules on disinfection and observance of physical distance remain in place as of June 15, Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said.

Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted on March 13 a State of Emergency to contain the spread of Covid-19. This expired on May 13, but was succeeded by the declaration of an epidemic, with the declaration initially to last until June 14, but which this week was extended by the government to June 30.

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments