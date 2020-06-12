Bulgaria’s Health Minister: Visits to discos, night bars and night clubs still banned

Share this: Facebook

From June 15 to June 30, visits to discos, piano bars, night bars, clubs and the like are not allowed, Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said in an order issued on the night of June 12.

During the same time frame, there is a ban on group celebrations indoors with the presence of more than 10 people, such as weddings, balls and baptisms, Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said.



The same order allows the holding of outdoor and indoor sports events with occupancy of seats up to 50 per cent of their total capacity and accommodation of spectators in at least one seat or at a distance of 1.5 metres.

The same condition for 50 per percent occupancy also applies to the holding of congresses, conferences, seminars and exhibitions, as well as to the holding of cultural and entertainment events, including theatres, concerts, stage events, classes in dance, creative and musical arts, as well as activities by legal entities and individuals, the Bulgarian Health Ministry said.

Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted on March 13 a State of Emergency to contain the spread of Covid-19. This expired on May 13, but was succeeded by the declaration of an epidemic, with the declaration initially to last until June 14, but which this week was extended by the government to June 30.

