Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 41 more deaths, active cases fall by 975

A total of 41 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 7164, the national information system said on December 28.

Of 2810 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 332 proved positive – about 11.8 per cent. Of this figure, 191 were established by PCR tests and 141 by rapid antigen tests.

To date, 197 716 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 79 544 are active, a decrease of 975 compared with the figure in the December 27 report by the national information system.

There are 5571 patients in hospital, 26 more than the day before, while the number in intensive care was unchanged at 523.

Twenty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 8723.

A total of 1266 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 111 008, according to the national information system.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 109 are in the city of Sofia.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad one, Bourgas 14, Varna 18, Veliko Turnovo six, Vidin two, Vratsa eight, Dobrich one, Kyustendil 15, Lovech nine, Montana 15, Pazardzhik five, Pernik 10, Pleven 23, Plovdiv 27, Razgrad four, Rousse 17, Silistra two, Sliven eight, Smolyan 11, Sofia district 13, Stara Zagora four, Turgovishte six, Haskovo three and Yambol one.

