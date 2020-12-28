Bulgaria’s Borovets resort opens 2020/21 ski season

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s mountain resort of Borovets opened its 2020/21 ski season on December 28, with required precautions in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but some of its ski areas were unavailable to the public.

In a statement, the resort’s operator said that the unseasonably warm weather had prevented it from operating artificial snow machines, which require temperatures below -4 degrees Celsius.

“We are opening the skiing area in part and with certain compromises in the quality of the ski runs. For your safety, we have marked the dangerous areas,” the statement said.

The insufficient snow cover also prevented night-time skiing, resort operator Borosport said. The company advised visitors to keep track of which facilities were open on its website, saying that changes could happen due to the “dynamic weather.”

Tourism Minister Mariana Nikolova was in Borovets to inspect the resort’s implementation of anti-epidemic measures, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Nikolova said that ski resorts have recorded no breaches of anti-epidemic holidays over past the weekend, but inspections would continue over the New Year’s Day weekend.

“The Christmas holidays showed that businesses have been disciplined and measures have been observed, there has been no information about breaches in restaurants. If tourists and businesses observe the measures, we will be able to have [winter] season,” she was quoted as saying.

Between December 28 and 31, the resort is offering special-price daily lift passes, costing 50 leva for adults and 30 leva for children, Borosport said.

(Borovets ski resort photo: Nikolai Karaneschev)

