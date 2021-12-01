Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past month, 4454 deaths, 92 565 new cases

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 4454 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in November 2021, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 28 453, according to the December 1 report by the unified information portal.

This is the highest Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria in a month in 2021.

The January Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria was 1469, in February 1146, in March 3006, in April 3202, in May 1301, in June 361, in July 152, in August, 683, in September 1986 and in October, 3117.

To date, 695 057 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. In November 2021, this figure rose by 92 565.

There are 105 119 active cases, 5395 more than the figure in the November 1 report.

There are 6470 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 1503 fewer than the figure in the November 1 report. There are 717 in intensive care, 37 more than in the November 1 report.

In the past month, 1512 medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to date to 17 386, a figure that includes those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus, and the active cases.

To date, 3 330 515 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 470 320 in the past month.

A total of 1 772 220 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 261 090 in the past month.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

