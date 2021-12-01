Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 128 deaths, 2681 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 128 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 28 453, according to the December 1 report by the unified information portal.

Of 26 864 tests done in the past day, 2681 – about 9.97 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 695 057 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 105 119 are active. Compared with the November 30 report, the number of active cases decreased by four in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2557 people in Bulgaria had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 561 485.

There are 6470 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, including 724 registered as newly-admitted. There are 717 in intensive care, six fewer than the figure in the November 30 report.

Fifty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 386.

To date, 3 330 515 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 19 536 in the past day.

A total of 1 772 220 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 9282 in the past day, while 99 302 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 6498 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

