With a month of 2021 remaining, Bulgaria’s road death toll is 517

A total of 517 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria between January 1 and November 30 2021, according to provisional statistics posted by the Interior Ministry on December 1.

This is 94 more than at the same time in 2020, but 57 fewer than at the same time in 2019.

Between January 1 and the end of November 2021, there were 5516 serious accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the dead, 6924 people were seriously injured, the Interior Ministry said.

In November 2021 alone, 100 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. Among the November 2021 dead were the 45 people who died after a North Macedonian-registered bus caught fire on a motorway in Bulgaria on November 23.

In November 2020, Bulgaria’s road accident death toll was 37, and in November 2019, it was 49, according to Interior Ministry statistics published at the time.

Bulgaria’s road death rate in 2020 was 26 per cent lower than in 2019, with the country moving from the second-highest to the third-highest road death rate in the European Union, according to preliminary figures published by the European Commission on April 20, as The Sofia Globe reported at the time.

