Sixteen foreign diplomats in video messages backing Sofia Pride 2020

Sixteen foreign diplomats accredited to Bulgaria have recorded video messages backing Sofia Pride 2020, being held online on June 13 at 8pm.

The diplomats include the ambassadors of Belgium, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, the US, the deputy head of mission of Australia and the cultural attache of Brazil.

In her message, Swiss ambassador Muriel Berset Kohen says: “We should all unite our efforts in favour of human dignity no matter of the colour of the skin, sex, sexual orientation and religion.”

“June is Pride month and this is the appropriate time to remind ourselves that we are all human beings who are entitled to respect and dignity,” Israeli ambassador Yoram Elron says in his video message.



“No person should have to fear discrimination whether it be on the basis of ethnic origin, gender, religion, disability or sexual orientation. Freedom from discrimination, discrimination that is based on sexual orientation, is a fundamental human right in any democracy and every tolerant respectful society.”

French ambassador Florence Robine says: “Pride is not only in support of diversity, but it is also an expression of our ability and will to respect human rights. France strongly supports equal treatment of all people”.

Sofia Pride was first held in 2008. This year’s Pride is being held online because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The video may be seen on Sofia Pride’s Facebook page and the online event may be seen at this link and at https://neterra.tv/plus/sofia-pride .

