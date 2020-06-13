Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Health Minister allows night clubs to open from June 15

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Less than 24 hours after issuing an order retaining the ban on night clubs and discos opening until June 30, Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev issued a new order, allowing them to open as of June 15.

The new order, issued on the instructions of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, allows the opening as of Monday of discos, night clubs and piano bars.

All anti-epidemic measures must be implemented at such venues, Ananiev’s June 13 order said.

Bulgaria’s epidemic declaration because of Covid-19 remains in effect until June 30, having been extended by the government from June 14.

On Friday night, Ananiev issued a number of orders, among others on quarantine rules regarding people arriving in Bulgaria from abroad, and changing the rule on the mandatory wearing of masks.

(Photo: Zsuzsanna Kilian)

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments