Bulgaria’s Health Minister lifts quarantine requirement for people arriving from the Netherlands

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



As of June 15, people arriving in Bulgaria from the Netherlands will no longer be subject to 14-day mandatory quarantine, according to an order issued by Health Minister Kiril Ananiev on June 13.

The quarantine requirement remains in place for everyone arriving in Bulgaria from the United Kingdom, Sweden, Belgium and Portugal.

It also remains in place for all citizens of countries that are not members of the European Union, with the exception of Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, the Health Ministry said.

The June 13 order by Ananiev was the second one in less than 24 hours on changes to quarantine rules.

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments