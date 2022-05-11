Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 37 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

With 13 deaths of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 registered in the past day, the country’s Covid-19 death toll has passed the 37 000-mark, reaching 37 007 on May 11, according to data from Bulgaria’s unified coronavirus information portal.

Bulgaria’s morbidity and mortality rates have been steadily declining in recent months after the successive waves of increased cases caused by the Delta variant in October-November 2021 and the Omicron strain in January-February.

The current rates recorded in the country are on par with figures last recorded in mid-August 2021, although the rate of decline has slowed down in recent weeks, data analysis by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) showed.

NCIPD said that the morbidity rate on May 11 was 82.43 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 92.81 a day earlier.

All but four out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts – the city and district of Sofia, as well as the districts of Vidin and Lovech – were in the green zone, meaning a morbidity rate of less than 100 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, on May 11.

The mortality rate was 1.8 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis as of May 7, the most recent day for which data was available, according to NCIPD.

The Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria passed the 25 000-mark on November 7, the 26 000-mark on November 13, the 27 000-mark on November 20, the 28 000-mark on November 28, the 29 000-mark on December 7, the 30 000-mark on December 18, the 31 000-mark on January 3, the 32 000-mark on January 15 , the 33 000-mark on January 28, the 34 000-mark on February 9, the 35 000-mark on February 21 and the 36 000-mark on March 11.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

