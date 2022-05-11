Number of Ukrainians registered for temporary protection in Bulgaria passes 100 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Since Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, a total of 101 613 Ukrainians have registered for temporary protection in Bulgaria, according to figures on the Bulgarian government’s information portal on May 11.

Temporary protection status provides them with access to health care, education, and the right to work.

In that time frame, 250 267 Ukrainians have entered Bulgaria and 104 017 remain in the country. The goverment data indicated that 59 085 Ukrainians had been accommodated.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR said that as of May 9, more than 5.9 million Ukrainians had fled the war in Ukraine. The largest number, more than 3.2 million, went to Poland.

The International Organization for Migration said that as of May 3, there were eight million internally displaced persons in Ukraine.

Before Russia’s current war on Ukraine began, Ukraine had a population of about 44.1 million people.

(Illustration: UNHCR)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments