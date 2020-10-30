New restrictions against Covid-19 in Bulgaria result in event postponements and changes

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Health Ministry’s new restrictions that took effect on October 30, intended to counter the spread of Covid-19, have prompted several changes to plans for public events.

The Champagne & Sparkling Wine Festival, that had been planned for November 20 and 21, has been postponed, with no new date confirmed.

The organisers of the Plovdiv Jazz Fest have amended the programme in the light of Health Minister Kostadin Angelov’s order that reduces the use of seating capacity from 50 per cent to 30 per cent.

The two concerts that had been planned for the November 5 opening night have been postponed until spring 2021. Tickets will be refunded.

The Acoustic Version concert on November 6 will go ahead, but without jazz star bassist Richard Bona.

Ticket sales for the November 7 concerts by the Avishai Cohen Trio have been suspended.

Sofia Opera has cancelled several performances that had been scheduled for dates up to November 8. Details about procedures regarding tickets that had been bought for the performances are available in English on the Opera’s website.

Opera Plovdiv has cancelled performances up to November 10 inclusive.

The Ivan Vazov National Theatre has cancelled performances that had been scheduled from November 1 to 15 on its three stages.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

