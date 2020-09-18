Avishai Cohen to star at Bulgaria’s 2020 Plovdiv Jazz Fest

Share this: Facebook

Renowned bassist Avishai Cohen will close the 2020 Plovdiv Jazz Fest, being held in the Bulgarian city’s Boris Christoff House of Culture from November 5 to 7, with two successive concerts on the last night.

Because of limitations on seating in line with Health Ministry regulations to prevent the spread of new coronavirus, Cohen agreed to perform two concerts in a row, at 7.30pm and 9pm on November 7.

Cohen is coming to Bulgaria with his new trio, with jazz pianist Elchin Shirinov and Roni Kaspi on drums.

Avishai Cohen‘s compositions reflect a vast musical universe of traditions, cultures, languages ​​and styles: from Hebrew songs to Ladino folk songs, from a combination of classical and jazz music to jazz standards and contemporary jazz.

At the Plovdiv Jazz Fest, they will present Avishai Cohen’s latest album Arvoles, a word in Ladino meaning trees.

Plovdiv will be part of the 50:50:50 Tour, involving 50 concerts in 50 cities and dedicated to Cohen’s 50th birthday.

The festival program will be diverse and in addition to the three main events, will include an exhibition in memory of artist Andrei Daniel, a lecture on Norwegian jazz singer of Bulgarian descent Radka Toneff, and traditional jam sessions.

The 2020 Plovdiv Jazz Fest is organised by Blue M, and is being held with the support of Plovdiv municipality and in partnership with Bulgaria’s Ministry of Culture.



Tickets are for the Avishai Cohen Trio concerts are available via Eventim.

(Photo: Lusinemarg)

