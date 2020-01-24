Renowned Bulgarian artist Andrei Daniel dies

Share this: Facebook

Renowned Bulgarian artist Professor Andrei Daniel has died at the age of 67, Sofia City Art Gallery said.

Born in Bulgaria’s Danube city of Rousse in March 1952, the son of famous theatre director Leon Daniel, Andrei Daniel graduated in painting at the Nikolai Pavlovich University in Sofia.

He worked mainly in the field of painting, but also frescoes, set design, graphics and book design. His work was shown in more than 100 exhibitions in Bulgaria and abroad.

In 1986 – 1987, Grady Assa, Andrei Daniel, Bozhidar Boyadzhiev, Vihroni Popnedelev, Nedko Solakov and art critic Philip Zidarov founded the avant-garde art group “The City”. Together they organised several exhibitions.

In 1996 Daniel was the curator of the exhibition “Bulgarian Jewish Artists” held in Vienna under the auspices of the Jewish Museum in the Austrian capital city.

He was the author of the 2011 book Неща, места и хора (Things, Places, People), and professor of painting at the National Art Academy. The Vladimir “The Master” Dimitrov national painting award was conferred on him in 2012.

(Screenshot: BNT)

