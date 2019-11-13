Bulgaria annual CPI records 2.4% inflation in October

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 2.4 per cent inflation in September, rising from 2.3 per cent in September, with prices growing by 0.8 per cent on a monthly basis, according to data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on November 13.

In monthly terms, it was the eighth time that the monthly CPI figure showed inflation in the previous 12 months, with three months of deflation and one month of zero growth.

Food prices were 0.6 per cent higher compared to September and non-food prices increased by 1.3 per cent, while services prices were 0.5 per cent higher. Compared to October 2018, food prices were 4.7 per cent higher, with non-food prices shrinking by 0.5 per cent, while services prices rose by 2.8 per cent.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, rose by 0.2 per cent on a monthly basis, while the annual harmonised CPI inflation in October was 1.6 per cent, unchanged from a month earlier.

Food and beverage prices were 4.7 per cent up, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing increased by three per cent and transportation costs were 3.1 per cent lower compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 48.3 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

