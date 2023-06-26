Number of Ukrainians accommodated in Bulgaria through state scheme doubles in two months

The number of Ukrainians accommodated in Bulgaria through a scheme of state support for accommodation of those fleeing Russia’s war on their country has just more than doubled in the past two months, going by figures posted on June 26 on the government’s dedicated information portal.

According to the portal, currently a total of 18 804 Ukrainians who have temporary protection are accommodated through the state scheme, compared with 8274 on April 25, an increase of just more than 103 per cent.

Since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, a total of 1 410 258 Ukrainians have entered Bulgaria, including 190 568 since the April 25 update.

A total of 82 473 remain in Bulgaria, compared with 47 990 as of April 25, an increase of about 72 per cent.

To date, Bulgaria has granted temporary protection to 162 131 of those who have fled Russia’s war on Ukraine, including 5964 in the past two months.

Soon after Bulgaria’s new pro-Western government came into office, the Tourism Ministry said on June 14 that the system of state support for accommodation of people displaced from Ukraine and who have temporary protection in Bulgaria would be extended beyond its current expiry date at the end of June 2023, with the aim of prolonging it to the end of this year.

The system was put in place in 2022 by the Kiril Petkov government of the time, soon after Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine, and provided for sums in state support for places of accommodation housing Ukrainian refugees – strictly speaking, those granted temporary protection by Bulgaria under an EU directive.

It was extended repeatedly, although in late 2022 the caretaker government appointed by President Roumen Radev cut back the scale of the support.

