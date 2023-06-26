Poll: 61% of Bulgarians approve of election of new government

Sixty-one per cent of Bulgarians approve of the June 6 election of the government, according to the results of a poll by the Exacta Research Group, the results of which were released on June 26.

Bulgaria’s new government, headed by Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, was elected following an agreement between GERB-UDF and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, the two largest groups in the 49th National Assembly that was elected on April 2. The election of the new government followed what had been Bulgaria’s fifth parliamentary elections in two years.

The Exacta poll was done from June 12 to 20, among 1040 adult Bulgarians via face-to-face interviews in 71 places in Bulgaria.

It found that were elections to be held now, the same six political formations would surmount the threshold of a share of at least four per cent of the votes to be elected to Parliament.

The results showed:

GERB-UDF 24.4 per cent;

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria 20.1 per cent;

Vuzrazhdane 14.8 per cent;

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms 13.2 per cent;

Bulgarian Socialist Party 9.5 per cent; and

ITN 4.8 per cent.

Of those polled, 5.9 per cent said that they did not support anyone.

Exacta said that currently, there was a certain shrinking of the GERB-UDF electorate, and a slightly larger reduction of the WCC-DB election.

The agency said that these trends resulted from voters withdrawing support, but also because Bulgaria was not in a pre-election situation.

Electoral trends in the future will depend on the contribution of the two coalitions to the governance of the country, the agency said.

For now, GERB and WCC-DB were gaining no electoral dividends from the governance formula they had adopted.

At the same time, the electorates of Vuzrazhdane, the MRF and the BSP remained mobilised.

The formation of the government was approved of by 87 per cent of GERB-UDF voters and 94 per cent of WCC-DB voters.

Sixty-five per cent of Bulgarians did not approve of the principle of the Prime Minister’s post rotating between the two coalitions that voted the government into office, while 35 per cent supported it.

Fifty-nine per cent of GERB-UDF voters and 69 per cent of WCC-DB voters support the rotational principle.

The agency said that it could be concluded that the Bulgarians categorically welcome the formation of an elected cabinet, but have serious reservations about both the rotational principle of governing the country and the partnership between GERB and WCC-DB.

Denkov is approved of by 85 per cent of WCC-DB voters and close to 30 per cent of GERB-UDF voters, while Deputy Prime Minister Maria Gabriel – of GERB-UDF – is approved of by 76 per cent of GERB-UDF voters and close to 40 per cent of WCC-DB voters, according to the Exacta poll.

