Bulgaria’s Health Minister allows restaurants to open from April 12

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov issued an order on April 8 further easing restrictions on restaurants, among other loosening of measures against the spread of Covid-19.

While his order that took effect on April 1 allowed only the open-air parts of restaurants to re-open – such as gardens and terraces – the new one allows them to open, from April 12, using up to 50 per cent of their capacity. This means that indoor parts of restaurants will be open as well.

As with the previous order, restaurants may open no earlier than 6am and must close no later than 11pm.

Angelov’s order allows cinemas, theatres, circus performances, cultural festivals, concerts, stage events, museums, galleries, libraries, dance, creative and music classes to proceed, provided that no more than 30 per cent of the capacity of the premises is used, physical distancing of at least 1.5 metres is observed, and protective masks are worn.

In the case of concerts, festivals, theatres, circus performances and other stage events, Angelov’s order says that only seating must be used, meaning that the audience should not stand.

From April 29, discos, club bars, piano bars, variety bars and night bars may re-open, using no more than 50 per cent of their capacity.

Casinos and gambling halls may re-open from April 16, using no more than 50 per cent of their capacity.

From April 16, all shops in shopping centres may open.

Owners and managers of commercial, administrative and other places providing services to the public must make arrangements so that in the case of clients, there is no more than one person per eight square metres.

From April 12, pupils in the first to fourth grades return to in-person classes.

In-person group extracurricular activities, at school or elsewhere, will from that date be allowed for pupils up to the fourth grade.

From April 12 to 23, pupils in the seventh, eighth and 10th grades return to in-person classes.

From April 26 to 29, pupils in the fifth, ninth and 12th grades return to in-person classes.

Angelov’s order says that these provisions remain in effect until April 30, the current scheduled end date of the Covid-19 epidemic declaration in Bulgaria.

