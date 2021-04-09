Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 136 more deaths

Share this: Facebook

A total of 136 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll to 14 170, according to the April 9 report by the national information system.

Of 16 083 tests done in the past day, 2957 – about 18.3 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 367 376 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 71 227 are active, a decrease of 493 in the past 24 hours.

There are 10 404 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 25 in the past 24 hours, with 813 in intensive care, an increase of 36.

Eighty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 12 451.

The national information system said that in the past 24 hours, 3314 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 281 979.

To date, 552 516 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 19 063 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 110 077 people had received a second dose, an increase of 2330 in the past 24 hours.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

