Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 47 deaths, 1619 vaccinations in past day

Forty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 8279, the national information system report on January 13 said.

The report said that 750 new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, 496 through PCR tests and 254 through antigen tests.

A total of 9647 tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, of which 5385 were PCR and 4262 were antigen tests.

This means that 7.7 per cent of tests done proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 156 were in the city of Sofia, 65 in the district of Bourgas and 55 in the district of Stara Zagora.

To date, 209 881 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 61 054 are active. This is a decrease of 2003 active cases compared with the January 12 report.

The national information system said that 2706 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 140 548.

There are 3945 patients in hospital, 101 fewer than the day before, with 375 in intensive care, eight fewer than the day before.

Twenty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 9194.

The national information system said that 1619 people were vaccinated in the past day, bringing the total to 15 780.

