Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Distance learning to remain in place until January 31

Bulgaria’s schools and universities will continue to use distance learning until January 31, which is the current end date of the anti-epidemic restrictions in effect in the country, under a proposal tabled on

January 12.

Health Minister Kostadin Angelov presented the proposal at a meeting of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov with several Cabinet ministers and members of the national coronavirus response staff and the vaccination staff.

Kindergarten and elementary school pupils would continue to attend classes, but upper-year pupils and university students would only attend in person practical lessons that cannot be held in an electronic environment, the Government’s media office said in a statement.

A list would be drafted to specify the type of practical lessons allowed to go ahead, the statement said, without specifying whether the education or health ministries would be given the task. The statement also did not give any tentative date from which such practical lessons could resume.

Angelov told the meeting that Bulgaria was on a steady downward trend as regards the number of new infections, as well as the number of hospital beds in use by Covid-19 patients, including in intensive care units.

He said that the other anti-epidemic restrictions should be kept in place until the end of January.

