EC concludes exploratory talks with Valneva on possible Covid-19 vaccine

The European Commission (EC) concluded on January 12 exploratory talks with pharmaceutical company Valneva with a view to purchasing its potential vaccine against Covid-19, the Commission said in a statement.

The envisaged contract with Valneva would provide for the possibility for all EU member states to purchase together 30 million doses, and they could further purchase up to 30 million more doses.

The Commission said that the finalisation of exploratory talks with Valneva come in addition to an already secured broad portfolio of vaccines to be produced in Europe, including the contracts already signed with AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, BioNtech-Pfizer, CureVac, and Moderna and exploratory talks concluded with Novavax.

“This diversified vaccines portfolio will ensure Europe is well prepared for vaccination, once the vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective, as is already the case for BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna, recently authorised in the EU,” the EC said.

EU member states are able to donate vaccines to lower and middle-income countries or to re-direct it to other European countries.

Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “With this eighth vaccine, we are adding to our already broad and diversified range of vaccines in our portfolio.

“By doing this, we can maximise our chances of making sure that all citizens can have access to safe and effective of vaccinations by the end of 2021. All member states have now started their vaccination campaigns and will start receiving an increasing number of doses in order to cover all their needs during this year,” Kyriakides said.

Valneva is a European biotechnology company developing an inactivated virus vaccine. This is a traditional vaccine technology, used for 60-70 years, with established methods and a high level of safety, the EC said.

Most of the influenza vaccines and many childhood vaccines use this technology. This is currently the only inactivated vaccine candidate in clinical trials against Covid-19 in Europe, the statement said.

“The Commission, with the support of EU member states, has taken a decision to support this vaccine based on a sound scientific assessment, the technology used, the company’s experience in vaccine development and its production capacity to supply all EU member states,” the EC said.

