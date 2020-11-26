42 doctors in Bulgaria have died of Covid-19

Written by on November 26, 2020 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on 42 doctors in Bulgaria have died of Covid-19

Forty-two doctors in Bulgaria have died of Covid-19 to date, the Bulgarian Medical Association (BMA) said on November 26 in response to an inquiry from The Sofia Globe.

In a notice on its website, the BMA expressed condolences on the latest three deaths of doctors.

The rest of this article is exclusively available to supporters of The Sofia Globe’s Patreon page. If you have not yet become a patron, it costs three euro a month, or the equivalent in other currencies, to do so. Please click on the “Become a patron” button below.

Become a Patron!

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292