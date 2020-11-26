Bulgarian international opera star Kamen Chanev dies of Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian opera tenor Kamen Chanev, who strode stages across Europe and in many other parts of the world, has died of Covid-19 at the age of 56.

He had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Stara Zagora, Bulgarian National Television reported on November 26. Days before his death, there had been an appeal for blood plasma for him.

Born in the town of Sliven, Chanev studied singing at the Conservatory in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia and subsequently at the Accademia Musicale in Rome.

His stage debut was in Sofia as the Duke in Rigoletto, before going on to numerous other roles.

Chanev’s international career took him to stages in the United States, South Korea, the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, Israel, Hungary, Poland and elsewhere.

In 2007 he made a successful debut at the State Opera Vienna as Des Grieux and appeared as Pinkerton at the State Opera Munich during the 2007/08 season. The following season saw him on stages from Tokyo to the Deutsche Oper Berlin. In all, he played more than 30 principal roles.

