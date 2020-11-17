Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Single-day record of 152 deaths, confirmed cases pass 100 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

A total of 152 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 2282, according to the November 17 daily report by the national information system.

This is the highest number of deaths in Bulgaria linked to the disease in a single day so far.

Fifty-two of the 152 who died did not have concomitant diseases.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria – counting in those who have died, those who have recovered, and the active cases – has now surpassed the 100 000-mark, reaching 101 770, according to the national information system.

On November 16, a total of 7934 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria. Of these, 3519 proved positive. This means of those tested, just more than 44 per cent proved positive.

There are 69 171 active cases. This is an increase of 2425 active cases compared with the report released 24 hours earlier.

There are 5353 patients in hospital in Bulgaria with Covid-19. This is an increase of 106 in the past day.

Of the total patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 288 are in intensive care. This is five fewer than the day before. The national information system does not state whether the number of patients in intensive care changed because some of those in the previous day’s report condition got better, or because they died.

A total of 129 medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive for Covid-19 in the past day. The total to date has passed the 4000-mark, to 4011, as of the November 17 daily report.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, again the highest number is in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, 1163.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad, 224, Bourgas, 147, Varna 124, Veliko Turnovo 74, Vidin nine, Vratsa 98, Gabrovo 108, Dobrich 50, Kurdzhali 15, Kyustendil 132, Lovech 24, Montana 33, Pazardzhik 73, Pernik 66, Pleven 85, Plovdiv 311, Razgrad 30, Rousse 167, Silistra 96, Sliven 44, Smolyan 44, Sofia district 75, Stara Zagora 134, Turgovishte 25, Haskovo 73, Shoumen 108 and Yambol seven.

