Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 99 deaths, 1835 new cases

Ninety-nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 20 350, according to the September 24 report by the unified information portal.

Of 20 996 tests done in the past day, 1835 – about 8.73 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 489 423 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 41 752 are active, an increase of 681 in the number of active cases in the past day.

The report said that 1055 people were registered as having recovered in the past day, bringing the total to 427 321.

There are 4949 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 10 in the past day, with 414 in intensive care, an increase of nine.

Thirty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 321.

The report said that so far, 2 494 575 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 11 441 in the past day.

A total of 8502 people in Bulgaria completed the vaccination cycle in the past day, bringing the total to 1 298 936.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe's coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

