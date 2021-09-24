Education Ministry: Sharp drop in number of Bulgarians wanting to study abroad

Share this: Facebook

There has been a sharp decrease in the number of Bulgarians who want to study abroad, according to figures released by the Education Ministry on September 24.

The ministry said that the reasons for the decline included a decrease in the number of pupils completing secondary education, Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said that a total of 1536 school-leavers had received an Apostille stamp certifying their high school diplomas dating from this year. A total of 2652 were certified, including those dating from previous years.

By comparison, in 2020 a total of 2210 school-leavers’ diplomas were certified, and with those dating from previous years, the number rose to 3678.

In 2019, a total of 2823 diplomas from that year were certified, and counting in those from previous years, the figure came to 4683.

In 2021, most intended to study in Germany, Greece and Italy, while in 2020, the top three most preferred countries were Germany, Greece and the United Kingdom, the Education Ministry said.

