Poll: Slight improvement in business climate in Bulgaria

According to a regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), October is the sixth consecutive month to see a slight improvement in business sentiment in Bulgaria, after the indicator plunged to a 23-year low in April amid the Covid-19 crisis.

In October 2020, the total business climate indicator increased by 0.5 percentage points in comparison with September.

The poll covers four sectors in Bulgaria. In three – construction, retail and the service sector – the indicator was up, but went down in the industry sector.

The indicator in the construction sector went up by 0.6 percentage points, with improved expectations about the next three months.

The retail trade indicator went up by 1.3 percentage points, with retailers more optimistic about the next six months.

The service sector indicator went up by 3.4 percentage points. Managers expected an increased demand for services over the next three months, but this was not accompanied by an expectation that they would hire more staff.

The industry indicator dropped by 1.3 percentage points compared with September, with managers more moderate in their outlook about the next six months, the NSI said.

(Photo: Carl Dwyer/freeimages.com)

