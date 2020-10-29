Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 36 more deaths, 2508 new active cases

Share this: Facebook

Thirty-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 1197, according to the October 29 daily report by the national information system.

A total of 2760 new cases were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past day, after 9946 PCR tests were done.

The number of active cases has risen by 2508 to a total of 25 105.

There are 2316 patients in hospital, an increase of 99 in the past 24 hours. A total of 162 are in intensive care, an increase of 17.

Sixty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date – counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus, and the active cases – to 2087.

To date, 45 461 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, most were in the city of Sofia, 1075, followed by the district of Plovdiv, 206.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 160, Bourgas 87, Varna 146, Veliko Turnovo 33, Vidin 18, Vratsa 46, Gabrovo 61, Dobrich 15, Kurdzhali 37, Kyustendil 43, Lovech 31, Montana 18, Pazardzhik 36, Pernik 66, Pleven 55, Razgrad 26, Rousse 131, Silistra 24, Sliven 47, Smolyan 25, Sofia district 58, Stara Zagora 100, Turgovishte 54, Haskovo 33, Shoumen 100 and Yambol 29.

(Photo, of medical personnel at a hospital in Plovdiv taking part in a national initiative to urge the public to comply with anti-epidemic measures, via podtepeto.com)

