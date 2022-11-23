Bulgaria condemns terrorist attack in Jerusalem in which teenager died, many injured

Bulgaria condemns the November 23 horrific attacks in Jerusalem which killed one person and left many people injured, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family of the victims and wish fully recovery to all injured,” the ministry said.

“Terror and violence against civilians can never be justified,” Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

As the Jerusalem Post reported, at least one person was killed and 19 wounded in two explosions in bus stops at separate entrances to Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, in what police are treating as a coordinated double terror attack.

The fatality was identified as 16-year-old Aryeh Shechopek, who was on his way to a yeshiva in a nearby community when the explosion occurred. The Israeli-Canadian citizen lived in the capital’s Har Nof neighbourhood, the Jerusalem Post said.

The terrorists who carried out the attack loaded the explosive devices with screws and nails to maximise fatalities and serious injuries among the civilians they targeted.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU condemns in the strongest possible terms the latest terror attacks in Jerusalem.

“The EU is worried about the dangerous escalation of violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory,” Borrell said.

“The EU remains firmly committed to the prevention of and fight against terrorism,” he said.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

