Switzerland to remove labour market restrictions on Bulgarians and Romanians at end of May 2019

Switzerland will remove its labour market restrictions on citizens of EU countries Bulgaria and Romania at the end of May 2019, the President of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, confirmed this week.

Switzerland had fully lifted labour movement restrictions on citizens of Bulgaria and Romania in June 2016, but kept in place a proviso that under certain circumstances, restrictions could be imposed up to 2019.

In May 2017, the Swiss government decided to limit work permits for Bulgarians and Romanians, saying that in 2016, net migration from the two countries had doubled in contrast to a general trend of diminishing migration by citizens of EU/EFTA countries.

Replying to questions from journalists after talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Berset said: “Switzerland, for purely technical reasons, had to employ this, let’s not call it restriction, but contingency, and given that I was told that the discussions in Swiss society are positive about Romania and Romanians, I can only welcome the fact that starting the end of May 2019, there will be no restrictions”.

(Photo of Berset and Iohannis: presidency.ro)

