Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 16 deaths, 647 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Sixteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 756, according to the April 14 report by the unified information portal.

Of 9129 tests done in the past day, 647 – about 7.09 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 147 812 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 166 417 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 359 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 990 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 944 639.

As of April 14, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 145.04 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 152.69 on April 13.

There are 1134 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 111 newly admitted. There are 131 in intensive care, five more than the figure in the April 13 report.

Twenty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 265.

A total of 4 367 271 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1744 in the past day.

A total of 2 053 086 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 297 in the past day, while 735 173 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1325 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments