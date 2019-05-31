Bulgaria’s European elections: GERB victory ‘categorical’ – Borissov

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The analysis of Bulgaria’s 2019 European Parliament elections is that GERB’s victory is clear and the resignations in the Bulgarian Socialist Party confirm that, GERB leader and Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said on May 31.

Borissov was speaking to journalists five days after the May 26 elections, which saw his party win six seats to the BSP’s five, and which led to the resignations of Kornelia Ninova as BSP leader and of the BSP’s campaign chief.

“I have already done an analysis of the elections,” Borissov said. “In short, the results are good.”

Asked why GERB former deputy leader and former campaign headquarters chief Tsvetan Tsvetanov had resigned from all his leadership positions in the party, Borissov said: “Because it was his wish. Trust in us on many topics is gone – so when it’s gone, this is the right decision.”

“The options were leaving the leadership of the party, stopping appearing in the media and being the face of the party, or remaining in the headquarters as a full member. He did not agree with that and chose the other option, leaving everything,” Borissov said.

With Tsvetanov’s resignation as a deputy leader of GERB, two deputy leaders remain – Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova and Bourgas mayor Dimitar Nikolov.

Borissov said that the executive committee and the party congress must decide the number of party deputy leaders, but hinted that there would not be a third deputy leader.

“I think that with two deputies and more power for the administrative secretary, to deal with the technical stuff, while I am dealing with being Prime Minister, that’s sufficient.”

Borissov announced that on the departure of Roumyana Bucharova on July 7 as chief of staff of the Prime Minister’s office, to take up her post as ambassador to the State of Israel, foreign policy adviser Denitsa Zheleva would succeed Buchvarova.

He said that he would create a control body within GERB to deal with tip-offs and complaints, “I am talking about matters that are not crimes.”

Borissov confirmed that he was not satisfied with the performance of some local GERB structures, such as those in Yambol, Pleven and Dobrich.

Comments

comments