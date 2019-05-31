Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission announces names of elected MEPs

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission announced on May 31 the names of the MEPs voted into office in the European Parliament elections held five days earlier.

The announcement followed the commission taking into account the effect of preferential voting, and in the case of one party, the formal declaration by two figures who won seats – Mustafa Karadayi and Delyan Peevski, on the Movement for Rights and Freedoms – that they did not want to become MEPs.

Final results of Bulgaria’s May 26 2019 elections showed centre-right GERB getting six seats, the Bulgarian Socialist Party five, the MRF three, ultra-nationalist VMRO two and the reformist Democratic Bulgaria one.

The GERB MEPs are Mariya Gabriel, Andrei Novakov, Andrei Kovachev, Eva Maydel, Asim Ademov and Alexander Yordanov.

The BSP MEPs are Elena Yoncheva, Sergei Stanishev, Ivo Hristov, Petar Vitanov and Tsvetelina Penkova. Stanishev was raised from fifth place on the BSP ticket to second through preferential voting.

The MRF MEPS are Ilhan Kyuchyuk, Atidzhe Alieva and Iskra Mihailova.

The VMRO MEPs are Angel Dzhambazki and Andrei Slabakov. Preferential voting raised Slabakov from fourth to second place, conferring on him a seat.

The Democratic Bulgaria MEP is Radan Kanev.

(Photo montage: Mariya Gabriel, Elena Yoncheva, Ilhan Kyuchyuk, Angel Dzhambazki and Raden Kanev)

