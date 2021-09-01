Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 56 deaths, 2053 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 56 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 896, according to the September 1 report by the national information system.

Of 26 631 tests in the past day, 2053 – about 7.7 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 455 742 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 31 081 are active. The number of active cases increased by 1327 in the past day.

The report said that 670 people were registered in the past day as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to date to 405 765.

There are 3738 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 144 in the past day, with 324 in intensive care, an increase of 23.

Twenty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 834.

A total of 2 312 605 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 13 494 in the past day.

The report said that 1 172 184 people in Bulgaria had completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 8680 in the past day.

