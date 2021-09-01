Bulgaria’s Medicines Agency head: About 7500 aged between 12 and 17 vaccinated against Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

To date, about 7500 people in Bulgaria between the ages of 12 and 17 have been vaccinated against Covid-19, Medicines Agency head Bogdan Kirilov said in a television interview on September 1.

About 5200 people aged 18 had been vaccinated, he told bTV.

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said on June 21 “in connection with a number of inquiries received” that as of June 3, children over 12 years of age may be vaccinated against Covid-19 using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Kirilov said in the September 1 interview that children over 12 could be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.



He said that of the about 5.4 million doses of the four vaccines approved by the European Commission for use against Covid-19, about 2.3 million doses had been administered.

Close to 1.72 million people in Bulgaria had completed the vaccination cycle, including about 138 000 who had been immunised with the Janssen single-dose vaccine.

According to Kirilov, interest in the Janssen single-dose vaccine was growing. On August 31, more than 3000 people had been immunised with the Janssen vaccine.



According to the latest data, approved vaccines against Covid-19 protect between six and eight months, he said.



The opinion of the European Medicines Agency is being awaited before a final decision is made on the administration of a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Kirilov said.

