Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Sofia Globe and Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com have begun a series of YouTube videos taking a serious look at the key issues around the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria.

With viewers encouraged to submit questions, Lance and the Globe’s Clive Leviev-Sawyer will be discussing every aspect of the situation, with the aim of clarifying the facts and countering the spread of disinformation.

The first of the videos is available here: