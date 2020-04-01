Covid-19: Number of deaths in Bulgaria rises to 10

Share this: Facebook

A 10th patient who had been tested as positive for Covid-19 has died, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health said on the evening of April 1.

The Health Ministry statement said that in the late afternoon, a 40-year-old man had died in Pirogov emergency hospital in Sofia.

The man had been admitted to hospital two days earlier with symptoms of new coronavirus and had been in serious condition, the statement said.

He had been diagnosed with double pneumonia and later tests had confirmed the infection with Covid-19, the ministry said.

At 5pm on April 1, before the Health Ministry’s statment, the national operational headquarters against Covid-19 said that there were now 422 confirmed cases in Bulgaria, a figure 10 higher than that at the 8am briefing.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

