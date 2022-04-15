Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 8 deaths, 550 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 764, according to the April 15 report by the unified information portal.

Of 8311 tests done in the past day, 550 – about 6.61 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 148 362 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 164 809 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 1608 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2150 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 946 789.

As of April 15, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 136.47 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 145.04 on April 14.

There are 1116 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 116 newly admitted. There are 133 in intensive care, two fewer than the figure in the April 14 report.

Fifteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 280.



A total of 4 368 899 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1632 in the past day.



A total of 2 053 337 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 251 in the past day, while 736 433 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1260 in the past day.

