Covid-19 in Bulgaria: PM overrules move to allow big non-food stores to re-open

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov overruled on March 25 a move by Economy Minister Luchezar Borissov to allow big non-food stores to re-open.

Non-food stores with a retail area of more than 300 square metres were ordered closed among measures, in effect from March 22 to 31, decreed by Health Minister Kostadin Angelov.

Luchezar Borissov made the announcement about the easing of the measure for big non-food stores at the regular weekly briefing, led by Angelov, on the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria.

The easing for non-food stores led to an angry reaction from Bulgarian restaurant associations, which said that the move was discriminatory.

Bulgarian National Television said on March 25 that big stores had found ways to get around the rules.

