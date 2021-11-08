Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 69 deaths, 1256 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 69 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on Sunday, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 25 074, according to the November 8 report by the unified information portal.

Of 16 626 tests done in the past day, 1256 – about 7.55 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 632 762 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 112 845 are active. This is an increase of 194 compared with the figure in the November 7 report.

The report said that in the past day, 993 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 494 843.

There are 8491 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 303 newly-admitted cases, according to the report. There are 732 in intensive care, a figure unchanged in the past day.

Twenty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 16 292.

So far, 2 965 571 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 4766 on Sunday.

A total of 1 565 240 people in Bulgaria have received a second dose, including 2407 in the past day, while 26 794 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 507 on Sunday.

