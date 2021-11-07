New Ryanair and Wizz Air flights out of Bulgaria’s Plovdiv for the ski season

Share this: Facebook

Taking a Ryanair flight out and back to Plovdiv made me realise how much more of a relaxing experience it is compared to Sofia Airport. With a very convenient drop off, friendly check-in and security staff and a speedy transit through security, it all came together as what I would describe as a “low stress” experience.

And now there are more options from Plovdiv Airport, with Ryanair and Wizz Air operating between three countries.

While the transfer time is two and a half hours to Bansko from Plovdiv, at Sofia rush hour times it may even be about the same travel time as it is from Sofia. Combining a ski trip with a visit to Plovdiv and its historical city centre makes a lot of sense. Especially in March and April.

Pamporovo ski resort is less than two hours away from Plovdiv airport and makes this it by far the best option if you are looking to ski there. On a good snow day, Pamporovo is delightful, set among the Rhodope mountains. It is a more peaceful and simple option; without the night life and, it has to be said, with fewer ski slopes that brings more visitors to Bansko.

Visiting Plovdiv is always a good idea, and now it is easier than ever to give it a try with these new flights.

The winter schedule has flights to Dublin (Ireland), Stansted and, for Wizz Air, Luton airport in the UK.

